BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 63,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,327. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

