BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of BPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 63,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,327. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
