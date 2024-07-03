Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 108,276 shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

