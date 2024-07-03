Brett (BRETT) Price Hits $0.15

Brett (BRETT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $44.25 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Brett

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.15037402 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $37,145,725.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

