Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 2.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.80 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 214.80 ($2.72). 380,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 304,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.40 ($2.79).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.31) to GBX 259 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.
