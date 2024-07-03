Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 9,124,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

