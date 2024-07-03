British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,369.99

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,369.99 ($29.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,474 ($31.29). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,451 ($31.00), with a volume of 2,304,570 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($50.59) to GBX 3,450 ($43.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,371.48.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,369.95). Insiders have purchased 445 shares of company stock worth $927,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

