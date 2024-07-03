Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $123.36

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

BOOT stock opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $134.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

