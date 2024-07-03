Brokers Issue Forecasts for Skeena Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.67.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

