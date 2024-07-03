Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 740,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.