Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Buys C$36,167.01 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE BBU.UN traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a one year low of C$16.86 and a one year high of C$31.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

