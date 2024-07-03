Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RA opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.29.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.