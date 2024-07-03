BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.3 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 8.2 %
OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
