BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.3 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

