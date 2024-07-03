BWS Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Friday, June 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Talen Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLNE opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.56. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $125.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

