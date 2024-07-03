BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 860,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

