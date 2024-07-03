C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 627,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,706,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Specifically, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4,860.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

