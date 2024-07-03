C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 36.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

C3is Price Performance

Shares of CISS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,167. C3is has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $499,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

