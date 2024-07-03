Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

CADE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 98,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

