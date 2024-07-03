Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

