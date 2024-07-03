Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 19th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.