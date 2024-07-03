Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 52,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,601. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.