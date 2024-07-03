Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 52,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,601. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.
