Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
CPZ stock traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.34. 9,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,839. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.16.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
