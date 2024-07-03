Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.34. 9,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,839. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.16.

Insider Activity

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

