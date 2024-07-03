Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5,860.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $121.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho upped their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,878. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

