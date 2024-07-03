Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 1,349,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

