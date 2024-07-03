Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 3,715,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

