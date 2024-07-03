Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
LON CMCL opened at GBX 750 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £143.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4,263.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 848.23. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Caledonia Mining
