Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,716. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Caleres by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.