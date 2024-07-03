Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 1,651,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,443. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

