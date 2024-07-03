Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.60

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 138142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 286,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

