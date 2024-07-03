Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,649. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.