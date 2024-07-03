Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.