Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,687 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

