Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 870.4 days.

Cascades Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

