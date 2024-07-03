Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $380.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 321.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 130.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $373.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

