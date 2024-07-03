Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 389,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,197 shares of company stock worth $2,169,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 533,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

