CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,949 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 1,193,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 231.52.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

