Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.93.

CNC opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

