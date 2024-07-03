Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 165,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 77,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

