ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,193,478 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $677.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

