Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $303.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

