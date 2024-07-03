Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 7,767,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,759,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
Specifically, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Chewy Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
