Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 7,767,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,759,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

