China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.29

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 33085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.
China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.
China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend
China Construction Bank Company Profile
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.