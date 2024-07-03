China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.29

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 33085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

