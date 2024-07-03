Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of CNVS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Cineverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.