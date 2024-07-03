Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,768,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 6,574,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

