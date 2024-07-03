Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 17,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,121. The company has a market cap of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

