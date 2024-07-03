Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 805,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

