Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 904.0 days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Shares of CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$81.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.23.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

