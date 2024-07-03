Coin98 Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $136.87 million and $7.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,107 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

