Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

