Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.18.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
