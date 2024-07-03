Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

