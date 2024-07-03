Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Up 5%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 417,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 877,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.